Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

CCJ opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

