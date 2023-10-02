Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $71.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,622 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

