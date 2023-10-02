Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group S.p.A. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stevanato Group in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €275.39 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stevanato Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.63 ($35.77).

Stevanato Group stock opened at €29.72 ($31.62) on Monday. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.71 ($14.59) and a one year high of €36.30 ($38.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.13 and its 200 day moving average is €29.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,997,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 188.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 358,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 119,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 49,211 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

