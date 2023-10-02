Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Raised by Analyst

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after buying an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

