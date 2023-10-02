Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Raised by Analyst

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial
Webster Financial Stock Performance
NYSE WBS opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.
Institutional Trading of Webster Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after buying an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Webster Financial
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.