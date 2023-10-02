Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By KeyCorp

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NKE opened at $95.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

