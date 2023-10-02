Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Reduced by Analyst

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Accenture in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $307.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.13. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

