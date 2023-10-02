Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Cut by Zacks Research

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMN. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 783,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

