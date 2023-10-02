Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Lowered by Wedbush

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report released on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of EAT opened at $31.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $303,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

