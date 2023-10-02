Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 252.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 125,850 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,361,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

