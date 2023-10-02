Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

Clorox stock opened at $131.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.58. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 110.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

