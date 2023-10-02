Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. White expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $63.28 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $143.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2023 earnings at $135.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,194.67.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,083.95 on Monday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,090.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,807.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

