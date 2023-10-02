Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Aflac in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,670 shares of company stock worth $2,251,200. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.