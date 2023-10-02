Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Zacks Research

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the conglomerate will earn $5.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.33 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $259.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $301.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

