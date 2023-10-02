Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Lifted by Analyst

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kirby in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

KEX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $82.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65. Kirby has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $645,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $522,945.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,390 shares of company stock worth $5,247,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 293.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

