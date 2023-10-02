Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Increased by Analyst

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NOV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.