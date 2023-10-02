Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $316.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.03 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

PDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,081,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.6% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 165,013 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $7,687,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 160.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 145,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

