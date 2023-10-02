Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Issued By Zacks Research

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $16.46 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROP. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ROP opened at $484.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $508.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

