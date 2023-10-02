Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Lowered by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.21.

AEM opened at C$61.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.84. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$54.69 and a 12 month high of C$82.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

