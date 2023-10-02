Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

