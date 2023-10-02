Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$232.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.33 million.

STERIS’ Company Profile

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.