Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Cut by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

WFC stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

