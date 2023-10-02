Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Worthington Industries in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

WOR stock opened at $61.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $77.42.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $74,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 13,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $896,658.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,287. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,744,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.