Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

