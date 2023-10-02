Raymond James Weighs in on H2O Innovation Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (TSE:HEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for H2O Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

H2O Innovation Stock Up 6.5 %

HEO opened at C$2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.93 million, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.74. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$3.37.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

