Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

9/29/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $665.00 to $680.00.

9/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $825.00 to $920.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $820.00 to $830.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $980.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $900.00 to $925.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $960.00 to $985.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $950.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $992.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $720.00.

8/20/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $720.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $1,045.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $888.00 to $900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/4/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $818.00 to $820.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $897.00 to $912.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $900.00 to $950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $822.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $806.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $779.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,171 shares of company stock worth $26,982,965 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

