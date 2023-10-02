Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/29/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $665.00 to $680.00.
- 9/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $825.00 to $920.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $820.00 to $830.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $980.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $900.00 to $925.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $960.00 to $985.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $950.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $992.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $720.00.
- 8/20/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $720.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $1,045.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/7/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $888.00 to $900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/4/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $818.00 to $820.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $897.00 to $912.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $900.00 to $950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $822.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $806.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $779.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
