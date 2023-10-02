Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comerica (CMA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

9/27/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Comerica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Comerica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comerica Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34.

Get Comerica Incorporated alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.