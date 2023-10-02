Regal Rexnord Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.20 Per Share (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will earn $10.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.59. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of RRX opened at $142.88 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

