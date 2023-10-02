Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $7,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 201,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Gregory Levin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,228.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.