Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Paychex, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.80.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $115.33 on Monday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

