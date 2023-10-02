Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Leede Jones Gab raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Theratechnologies in a report released on Wednesday, September 27th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of THTX stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 444,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Theratechnologies by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

