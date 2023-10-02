Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gear Energy Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Gear Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital upgraded Gear Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Gear Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

GXE stock opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95. The company has a market cap of C$230.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 3.93. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$1.45.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

