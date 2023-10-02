Research Analysts Set Expectations for NIKE, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $79,000. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.6% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

