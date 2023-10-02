Reviewing Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) & Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF)

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ocwen Financial and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $953.90 million 0.21 $25.70 million ($7.71) -3.36 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ocwen Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial -6.52% -3.05% -0.11% Deutsche Pfandbriefbank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ocwen Financial beats Deutsche Pfandbriefbank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG operates as a specialist bank for investments in commercial real estate and public infrastructure projects in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Public Investment Finance, and Value Portfolio segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business. Its Public Investment Finance segment offers financing eligible for bonds aimed at the provision and improvement of public infrastructure for region, province, municipalities, urban development companies, public hospital, investment, and real estate companies; provides long-term publicly granted export financing hedged by public export-credit insurers; and operates digital platform for public-sector borrowers and institutional investors. The Value Portfolio segment comprises non-strategic portfolios and activities including existing financings to public sector which are not linked to specific projects. The company is headquartered in Garching, Germany.

