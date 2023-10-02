Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) vs. Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Head to Head Review

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Nautilus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Nautilus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Nautilus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sacks Parente Golf $218,000.00 77.67 N/A N/A N/A Nautilus $286.77 million 0.11 -$105.40 million ($1.57) -0.54

Profitability

Sacks Parente Golf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nautilus.

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and Nautilus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sacks Parente Golf N/A N/A N/A Nautilus -18.32% -74.35% -29.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sacks Parente Golf and Nautilus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A Nautilus 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nautilus has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 370.53%. Given Nautilus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus is more favorable than Sacks Parente Golf.

Summary

Nautilus beats Sacks Parente Golf on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. develops, designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells golf products. Its product portfolio includes putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products under the SPG brand name. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, and e-commerce channels in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Xport Ventures, Inc.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

