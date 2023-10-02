Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STC. TD Securities downgraded Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.