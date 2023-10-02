Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.50.

STC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

