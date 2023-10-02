Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.93.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
SLB opened at $58.30 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
