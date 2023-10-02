Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.33. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $25.39 per share.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $323.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.08. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,411.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 53,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.