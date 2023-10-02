Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Raymond James’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.55. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $100.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

