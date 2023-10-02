Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $58.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

