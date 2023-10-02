SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) versus Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Head to Head Review

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and SHF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $6.08 million 2.60 -$192.80 million ($15.29) -0.09 SHF -$28.22 million -1.30 -$35.13 million ($2.35) -0.34

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere 3D. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -1,293.00% -228.58% -132.62% SHF -373.84% -51.77% -15.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sphere 3D and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sphere 3D and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

SHF has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Summary

SHF beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

