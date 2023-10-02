Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Declines By 7.8%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Leerink cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABCM

Abcam Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Abcam has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 198.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Abcam by 618.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 72.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abcam by 820.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam

(Get Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.