Short Interest in Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Expands By 10.6%

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Accelleron Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLY opened at C$25.81 on Monday. Accelleron Industries has a twelve month low of C$14.00 and a twelve month high of C$27.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.93.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. Accelleron Industries AG was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

