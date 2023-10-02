Short Interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expands By 10.6%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $14.20 to $16.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR opened at $18.10 on Monday. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $995.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACM Research news, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,957. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACM Research by 231.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

