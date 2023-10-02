Short Interest in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Decreases By 5.1%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 651,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of AdTheorent stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.96.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

