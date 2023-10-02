Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expands By 14.3%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aemetis

In other news, Director Naomi Louise Boness sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,891.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 66.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

