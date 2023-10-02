Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Increases By 12.6%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 81.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

