Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Financial Comparison

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 13.35% 25.93% 13.62% Skillz -145.87% -53.35% -26.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Shutterstock and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shutterstock and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 2 2 0 2.50 Skillz 1 1 2 0 2.25

Shutterstock currently has a consensus price target of $81.33, indicating a potential upside of 113.75%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and Skillz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $845.94 million 1.62 $76.10 million $3.10 12.27 Skillz $269.71 million 0.40 -$438.88 million ($13.45) -0.38

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Skillz on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.