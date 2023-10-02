Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) & Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) and Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicom and Baylin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom $150.58 million 1.17 $18.31 million $2.78 9.39 Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silicom has higher revenue and earnings than Baylin Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baylin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Silicom and Baylin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Silicom currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Silicom’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Silicom is more favorable than Baylin Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Silicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Silicom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silicom and Baylin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom 11.87% 10.47% 8.73% Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Silicom beats Baylin Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards. The company also provides virtualized and universal customer-premises equipment; and edge devices for SD-WAN, secure access service edge, Telco dedicated routers, and NFV deployments. It serves customers in the original equipment manufacturing, cloud, telco, mobile, and related service provider market. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products. The company provides RF components, including GaN-based power amplifiers, gallium arsenide-based power amplifiers, indoor and outdoor frequency converters, and transceivers; microwave components comprising point-to-point microwave radios and network management software; and antenna controllers for customers in the broadcast, maritime and cruise ships, government and military, homeland security, direct-to-home satellite, oil and gas, and wireless communications verticals. In addition, it provides RF and microwave solid state power amplifiers; and pulsed amplifiers for radar applications, and transmitter and transceiver products, as well as RF passive components and systems. The company offers its products under the Galtronics, and Advantech Wireless brands. Baylin Technologies Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

