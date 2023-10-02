Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Releases Earnings Results

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 95.20% and a negative net margin of 506.65%.

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLY opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Singularity Future Technology has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Get Singularity Future Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singularity Future Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Singularity Future Technology by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Singularity Future Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider with a focus on servicing steel companies and e-commerce businesses in China and the United States. It offers shipping and other freight-related services; and transportation, warehouse, collection, first-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.